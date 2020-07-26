BidaskClub Downgrades Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) to Hold

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Nomura Instinet increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $253.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Facebook from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Facebook to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $280.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $250.00 price target on shares of Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.90.

Shares of Facebook stock opened at $230.71 on Friday. Facebook has a 1 year low of $137.10 and a 1 year high of $250.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $235.31 and a 200 day moving average of $206.95. The firm has a market cap of $657.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.60, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.60 and a quick ratio of 4.60.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). Facebook had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 21.54%. The firm had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Facebook will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Facebook news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.29, for a total value of $4,516,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 57,503 shares in the company, valued at $11,804,790.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.75, for a total transaction of $201,517.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,464 shares of company stock valued at $15,069,109. 14.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 262.5% during the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 145 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

