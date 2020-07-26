BidaskClub Downgrades BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) to Hold

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BMRN. Morgan Stanley cut BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Cfra reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $108.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.62.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $122.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 201.56 and a beta of 1.09. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $62.88 and a 52 week high of $131.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $120.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $502.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.77 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 3.62% and a net margin of 6.31%. BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.32) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Henry J. Fuchs sold 23,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $2,991,430.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,389,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.58, for a total value of $1,951,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 318,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,051,224.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 234,764 shares of company stock worth $28,006,768 in the last quarter. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 199.5% in the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 602 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 702 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

