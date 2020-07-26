BidaskClub Downgrades BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) to Hold

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BMRN. Morgan Stanley cut BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Cfra reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $108.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.62.
BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $122.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 201.56 and a beta of 1.09. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $62.88 and a 52 week high of $131.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $120.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.
In related news, insider Henry J. Fuchs sold 23,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $2,991,430.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,389,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.58, for a total value of $1,951,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 318,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,051,224.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 234,764 shares of company stock worth $28,006,768 in the last quarter. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 199.5% in the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 602 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 702 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.68% of the company’s stock.
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.
