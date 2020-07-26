BidaskClub Downgrades AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) to Sell

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered AC Immune from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AC Immune from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered AC Immune from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. AC Immune presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

Get AC Immune alerts:

ACIU opened at $6.90 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.01 and a 200-day moving average of $7.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $466.16 million, a P/E ratio of -18.16 and a beta of 0.51. AC Immune has a 12-month low of $4.07 and a 12-month high of $13.00. The company has a quick ratio of 21.28, a current ratio of 21.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $12.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.30 million. AC Immune had a negative return on equity of 8.71% and a negative net margin of 52.68%. On average, analysts expect that AC Immune will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACIU. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in AC Immune by 206.7% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 11,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 7,654 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in AC Immune during the first quarter worth $93,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in AC Immune during the first quarter worth $96,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in AC Immune during the first quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in AC Immune by 1.2% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 209,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after buying an additional 2,526 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.84% of the company’s stock.

About AC Immune

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops therapeutic and diagnostic products for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms are designed to generate vaccines, antibodies, and small molecules, which selectively interact with misfolded proteins that are common in a range of neurodegenerative diseases.

See Also: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for AC Immune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AC Immune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.