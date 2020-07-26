Bicycle Therapeutics Limited to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($2.20) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NASDAQ:BCYC)

Bicycle Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:BCYC) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report issued on Tuesday, July 21st. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.20) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($2.56). Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Bicycle Therapeutics’ FY2022 earnings at ($2.56) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.08) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($3.62) EPS.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.74). The company had revenue of $1.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.31 million. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 414.57% and a negative return on equity of 37.80%.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.50 target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.75.

BCYC stock opened at $17.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $302.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.09 and a beta of -0.54. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $6.24 and a 12 month high of $20.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BCYC. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 32,450.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $179,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 219,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after purchasing an additional 84,238 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $3,607,000. 33.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bicycle Therapeutics

Bicycle Therapeutics Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

