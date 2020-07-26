Berenberg Bank Increases Unilever (LON:ULVR) Price Target to GBX 4,750

Unilever (LON:ULVR) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 4,400 ($54.15) to GBX 4,750 ($58.45) in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 1.54% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Unilever from GBX 4,900 ($60.30) to GBX 5,250 ($64.61) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Unilever from GBX 4,600 ($56.61) to GBX 4,830 ($59.44) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Barclays upgraded shares of Unilever to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 4,370 ($53.78) to GBX 5,470 ($67.31) in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 3,700 ($45.53) price objective (up from GBX 3,000 ($36.92)) on shares of Unilever in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Unilever has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 4,774.09 ($58.75).

Get Unilever alerts:

ULVR opened at GBX 4,678 ($57.57) on Friday. Unilever has a 1-year low of GBX 43.24 ($0.53) and a 1-year high of GBX 5,333 ($65.63). The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 203.49. The company has a market cap of $54.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 4,385.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 4,294.02.

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

Further Reading: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.