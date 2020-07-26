Berenberg Bank Increases Computacenter (LON:CCC) Price Target to GBX 2,450

Computacenter (LON:CCC) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,700 ($20.92) to GBX 2,450 ($30.15) in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 25.58% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CCC. Citigroup began coverage on Computacenter in a report on Monday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 2,008 ($24.71) price target for the company. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Computacenter in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Computacenter from GBX 1,320 ($16.24) to GBX 1,600 ($19.69) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Computacenter has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,891.60 ($23.28).

Shares of Computacenter stock opened at GBX 1,951 ($24.01) on Friday. Computacenter has a 1 year low of GBX 0.10 ($0.00) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,950 ($24.00). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,657 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,608.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.11, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

In other news, insider Raymond Gray acquired 1,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,495 ($18.40) per share, for a total transaction of £16,818.75 ($20,697.45).

About Computacenter

Computacenter plc provides information technology (IT) infrastructure services in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, and internationally. The company offers endpoint, infrastructure, cyber security, information security management, and identity and access management solutions; network solutions, including local area and datacenter network, smart infrastructure, and audio-visual solutions; and datacenter solutions, such as enterprise computing, hybrid cloud, data and storage management, and analytics and big data.

