Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) a €70.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €70.00 ($78.65) price objective on Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

WCH has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group set a €75.00 ($84.27) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €71.00 ($79.78) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.00 ($56.18) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €51.00 ($57.30) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €87.00 ($97.75) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €68.09 ($76.51).

WCH stock opened at €81.18 ($91.21) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion and a PE ratio of -7.92. Wacker Chemie has a 12 month low of €30.04 ($33.75) and a 12 month high of €76.16 ($85.57). The firm’s 50-day moving average is €64.60 and its 200 day moving average is €58.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.05, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, silicones, silicone fluids, emulsions, elastomers, sealants and resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, paint and coating, chemical, cosmetic, textile and leather, paper and film coating, fabric coating, electrical and electronic engineering, insulation technology, mechanical engineering and metal processing, medical technology, automotive, communications technology, office equipment, household appliance, plastics and rubber processing, and mold making applications.

