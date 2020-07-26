Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Rating Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BGNE. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Beigene from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective (up previously from $190.00) on shares of Beigene in a report on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Beigene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Beigene from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Beigene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.23.

BGNE opened at $224.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.96, a quick ratio of 7.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $17.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.73 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $196.24 and its 200 day moving average is $166.29. Beigene has a 12-month low of $114.41 and a 12-month high of $256.01.

Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($4.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.85) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $52.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.00 million. Beigene had a negative net margin of 284.45% and a negative return on equity of 68.64%. As a group, analysts predict that Beigene will post -19.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Xiaobin Wu sold 3,300 shares of Beigene stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.22, for a total transaction of $822,426.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,423,562 shares in the company, valued at $354,780,121.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John Oyler sold 28,762 shares of Beigene stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.85, for a total transaction of $7,243,709.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,352,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,614,600,814.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 178,792 shares of company stock worth $36,925,372. 10.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Beigene by 17.2% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Beigene by 32.5% in the second quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 166,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,328,000 after purchasing an additional 40,779 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Beigene by 7.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Beigene by 151.4% in the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 42,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,927,000 after purchasing an additional 25,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Beigene by 12.3% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. 63.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Beigene

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include ABRAXANE, a chemotherapy product for the treatment of breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers; REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma in combination with dexamethasone; and VIDAZA, a pyrimidine nucleoside analog for the treatment of intermediate-2 and myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia with 20% to 30% blasts and multi-lineage dysplasia.

