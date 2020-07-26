BAYERISCHE MOTO/S (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) Raised to Neutral at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of BAYERISCHE MOTO/S (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of BAYERISCHE MOTO/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of BAYERISCHE MOTO/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Commerzbank upgraded shares of BAYERISCHE MOTO/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of BAYERISCHE MOTO/S in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Main First Bank assumed coverage on shares of BAYERISCHE MOTO/S in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Get BAYERISCHE MOTO/S alerts:

Shares of BAYERISCHE MOTO/S stock opened at $23.34 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.00. BAYERISCHE MOTO/S has a 1 year low of $13.26 and a 1 year high of $28.55.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

See Also: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for BAYERISCHE MOTO/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BAYERISCHE MOTO/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.