Barrington Research Initiates Coverage on Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS)

Barrington Research started coverage on shares of Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) in a report published on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $44.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on LAWS. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lawson Products from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lawson Products from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lawson Products from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lawson Products has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.00.

LAWS opened at $29.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $267.66 million, a P/E ratio of 18.02, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.44. Lawson Products has a 1-year low of $24.52 and a 1-year high of $58.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $91.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.17 million. Lawson Products had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 12.71%. Equities analysts anticipate that Lawson Products will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Lawson Products by 118.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Lawson Products by 9.6% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 9,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in Lawson Products by 5.4% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 189,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,069,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Lawson Products by 7.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 98,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 6,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Lawson Products by 69.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lawson Products Company Profile

Lawson Products, Inc distributes products and services to the industrial, commercial, institutional, and government maintenance, repair, and operations marketplace in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, and the Caribbean. It operates in two segments, Lawson and Bolt. The company's products include fastening systems, fluid power products, specialty chemicals, cutting tools and abrasives, electrical products, aftermarket automotive supplies, safety products, welding and metal repair products, and other products.

