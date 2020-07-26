Barnes Group (B) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 28th. Analysts expect Barnes Group to post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $331.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.44 million. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 10.66%. The business’s revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. On average, analysts expect Barnes Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Barnes Group stock opened at $37.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.45 and a 200-day moving average of $46.38. Barnes Group has a 52 week low of $30.22 and a 52 week high of $68.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 26th. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.94%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Barnes Group from $64.00 to $56.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded Barnes Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Barnes Group from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Barnes Group from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Barnes Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.86.

Barnes Group Company Profile

Barnes Group Inc operates as an industrial and aerospace manufacturer, and service provider in the United States and internationally. Its Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems for applications serving various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

