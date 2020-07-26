Barclays Reiterates €88.00 Price Target for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME)

Barclays set a €88.00 ($98.88) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €88.25 ($99.16) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. UBS Group set a €95.00 ($106.74) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €69.50 ($78.09) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €94.80 ($106.52) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Nord/LB set a €82.00 ($92.13) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €82.60 ($92.81).

Get Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

FME stock opened at €76.42 ($85.87) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €76.46 and a 200 day moving average price of €70.23. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of €53.50 ($60.11) and a 12 month high of €81.10 ($91.12). The company has a market cap of $22.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.85, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

Featured Story: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.