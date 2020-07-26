Barclays Reiterates €42.00 Price Target for Covestro (ETR:1COV)

Barclays set a €42.00 ($47.19) target price on Covestro (ETR:1COV) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Nord/LB set a €34.00 ($38.20) target price on Covestro and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €40.00 ($44.94) price target on Covestro and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a €36.00 ($40.45) price target on Covestro and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Baader Bank set a €34.00 ($38.20) price target on Covestro and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €45.00 ($50.56) price target on Covestro and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €37.59 ($42.24).

Shares of ETR 1COV opened at €36.03 ($40.48) on Thursday. Covestro has a 1-year low of €23.54 ($26.45) and a 1-year high of €48.18 ($54.13). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €34.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €34.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion and a PE ratio of 16.76.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

