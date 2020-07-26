Barclays Downgrades Just Group (LON:JUST) to Equal weight

Just Group (LON:JUST) was downgraded by stock analysts at Barclays to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a GBX 60 ($0.74) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 66 ($0.81). Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 31.41% from the stock’s current price.

JUST has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Just Group from GBX 79 ($0.97) to GBX 59 ($0.73) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Just Group in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Just Group from GBX 180 ($2.22) to GBX 130 ($1.60) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Just Group in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 71.80 ($0.88).

LON:JUST opened at GBX 45.66 ($0.56) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $474.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 53.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 61.03. Just Group has a 12 month low of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 87.81 ($1.08). The company has a current ratio of 34.20, a quick ratio of 29.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.29.

In related news, insider David Richardson sold 122,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 58 ($0.71), for a total transaction of £71,330.72 ($87,780.85).

About Just Group

Just Group Plc provides various financial services in the retirement income market in the United Kingdom. The company offers de-risking solutions, individually underwritten retirement income products, long term care plans, lifetime mortgages, and protection products. It also provides professional services, including regulated financial advice and guidance services; and a range of business services, such as consultancy and software development, and outsourced customer service delivery and marketing services.

