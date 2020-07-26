Barclays Analysts Give Fresenius SE & Co KGaA (FRA:FRE) a €53.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €53.00 ($59.55) price target on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA (FRA:FRE) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €50.00 ($56.18) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Goldman Sachs Group set a €47.00 ($52.81) target price on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank set a €59.50 ($66.85) target price on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €66.30 ($74.49) target price on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €57.00 ($64.04) target price on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Fresenius SE & Co KGaA has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €51.85 ($58.26).

FRE opened at €44.50 ($50.00) on Thursday. Fresenius SE & Co KGaA has a 1-year low of €60.16 ($67.60) and a 1-year high of €80.00 ($89.89). The business has a 50 day moving average of €44.46 and a 200-day moving average of €42.54.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

