Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) PT Raised to $22.00

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) had its target price lifted by Susquehanna Bancshares from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BKR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.07.

Shares of Baker Hughes stock opened at $16.37 on Thursday. Baker Hughes has a fifty-two week low of $9.12 and a fifty-two week high of $25.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.31, a P/E/G ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.57.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.04). Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 46.03% and a positive return on equity of 1.27%. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.69 billion. On average, analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the first quarter valued at approximately $361,242,000. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,743,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the second quarter valued at approximately $17,374,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Baker Hughes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,058,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Baker Hughes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,598,000. 95.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Baker Hughes Company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas and oilfield service companies.

