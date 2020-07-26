Baker Hughes Company (NYSE:BKR) Forecasted to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Baker Hughes Company (NYSE:BKR) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial issued their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Baker Hughes in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 22nd. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine forecasts that the company will earn $0.16 per share for the quarter. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Baker Hughes’ FY2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.69 billion. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 46.03%.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Baker Hughes from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $20.40 to $15.30 in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Argus lowered shares of Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.07.

Baker Hughes stock opened at $16.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $16.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.73. Baker Hughes has a 1 year low of $9.12 and a 1 year high of $25.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.57.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Baker Hughes in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Baker Hughes in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Baker Hughes in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp bought a new position in Baker Hughes in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. 95.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas and oilfield service companies.

See Also: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.