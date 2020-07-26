Baader Bank Reiterates €270.00 Price Target for adidas (FRA:ADS)

Baader Bank set a €270.00 ($303.37) price objective on adidas (FRA:ADS) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €260.00 ($292.13) price target on adidas and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. UBS Group set a €268.00 ($301.12) price target on adidas and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €220.00 ($247.19) price target on adidas and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group set a €280.00 ($314.61) price target on adidas and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, HSBC set a €280.00 ($314.61) price target on adidas and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. adidas currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €250.53 ($281.49).

Get adidas alerts:

FRA ADS opened at €239.10 ($268.65) on Thursday. adidas has a one year low of €163.65 ($183.88) and a one year high of €201.01 ($225.85). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €240.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is €242.18.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Russia/CIS, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

Featured Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for adidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.