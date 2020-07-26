B. Riley Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) – Research analysts at B. Riley cut their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Steven Madden in a report released on Wednesday, July 22nd. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now forecasts that the textile maker will earn $0.27 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.31. B. Riley also issued estimates for Steven Madden’s FY2021 earnings at $1.61 EPS.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The textile maker reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $359.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.21 million. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 5.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share.

SHOO has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Steven Madden from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. BidaskClub downgraded Steven Madden from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush cut their target price on Steven Madden from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Steven Madden from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 target price (down from $38.00) on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.22.

Shares of NASDAQ SHOO opened at $22.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.29. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.14. Steven Madden has a 12-month low of $16.38 and a 12-month high of $44.79.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHOO. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Steven Madden by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,999 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 12,209 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Steven Madden during the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Steven Madden by 146.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,010,633 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $43,467,000 after acquiring an additional 600,601 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Steven Madden during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Steven Madden by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 176,589 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,595,000 after acquiring an additional 10,899 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children worldwide. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Report, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, Stevies, Brian Atwood, Blondo, Kate Spade, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

