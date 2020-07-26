Aviva (LON:AV) Price Target Cut to GBX 362

Aviva (LON:AV) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Barclays from GBX 391 ($4.81) to GBX 362 ($4.45) in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 28.83% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on AV. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Aviva in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Aviva from GBX 500 ($6.15) to GBX 355 ($4.37) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Aviva from GBX 332 ($4.09) to GBX 330 ($4.06) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Aviva from GBX 425 ($5.23) to GBX 366 ($4.50) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aviva in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 373.67 ($4.60).

Shares of AV stock opened at GBX 281 ($3.46) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.44, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Aviva has a 1-year low of GBX 3.87 ($0.05) and a 1-year high of GBX 439.40 ($5.41). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 281.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 305.40.

In other news, insider Belen Romana Garcia acquired 2,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 272 ($3.35) per share, for a total transaction of £6,081.92 ($7,484.52).

About Aviva

Aviva plc provides various insurance and savings products primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and South-East Asia. The company offers life insurance, long term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products; and lifetime mortgage products. It also provides insurance cover to individuals, and small and medium-sized businesses for risks associated primarily with motor vehicles and medical expenses, as well as property and liability, such as employers' and professional indemnity liabilities.

