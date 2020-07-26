AutoNation (NYSE:AN) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) gapped up before the market opened on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $52.84, but opened at $52.55. AutoNation shares last traded at $54.43, with a volume of 74,399 shares.

The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $1.04. AutoNation had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 1.51%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AutoNation from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Northcoast Research downgraded AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. ValuEngine cut AutoNation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Cfra reduced their price target on AutoNation from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AN. Eminence Capital LP purchased a new position in AutoNation during the first quarter worth about $24,487,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in AutoNation by 15.0% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,612,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,428,000 after purchasing an additional 602,718 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in AutoNation during the fourth quarter worth about $22,173,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AutoNation by 43.8% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,079,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,301,000 after purchasing an additional 328,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in AutoNation during the second quarter worth about $6,914,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.56% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.17. The stock has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.47.

AutoNation Company Profile (NYSE:AN)

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

