AutoNation (NYSE:AN) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) gapped up before the market opened on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $52.84, but opened at $52.55. AutoNation shares last traded at $54.43, with a volume of 74,399 shares.
The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $1.04. AutoNation had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 1.51%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis.
A number of research firms have issued reports on AN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AutoNation from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Northcoast Research downgraded AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. ValuEngine cut AutoNation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Cfra reduced their price target on AutoNation from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.60.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.17. The stock has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.47.
AutoNation Company Profile (NYSE:AN)
AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.
