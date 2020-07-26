AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Stock Holdings Increased by Brave Asset Management Inc.

Brave Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 25.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,682 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,056 shares during the quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 186.0% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE T opened at $29.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.77 billion, a PE ratio of 8.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.80. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.08 and a 12-month high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. AT&T had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The business had revenue of $40.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on T shares. DZ Bank downgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of AT&T from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Nomura lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.29.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

