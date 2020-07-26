ATRESMEDIA CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:ATVDY) Stock Price Up 5.1%

ATRESMEDIA CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:ATVDY) rose 5.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.79 and last traded at $2.79, approximately 1,212 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 1,566 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.65.

ATVDY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ATRESMEDIA CORP/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ATRESMEDIA CORP/ADR in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ATRESMEDIA CORP/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.89.

Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación, SA, an audiovisual company, engages in the television, digital development and multimedia, advertising, cinema, radio, Internet, and events organization businesses in Spain and internationally. The company is involved in the production and distribution of audiovisual content through its television channels, as well as satellite, cable, and broadband operators; and rights management business.

