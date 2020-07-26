ATB Capital Raises Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) Price Target to C$2.75

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) had its price target upped by ATB Capital from C$2.00 to C$2.75 in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on KEL. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$1.75 to C$2.25 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Raymond James upgraded Kelt Exploration from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$2.25 to C$3.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Kelt Exploration from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kelt Exploration has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$2.88.

Shares of KEL opened at C$1.91 on Thursday. Kelt Exploration has a 52-week low of C$0.67 and a 52-week high of C$5.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.17. The company has a market capitalization of $358.70 million and a PE ratio of -4.60.

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.36). The company had revenue of C$70.92 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kelt Exploration will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kelt Exploration Company Profile

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2017, the company holds petroleum and natural gas rights in 637,823 net acres of undeveloped land.

