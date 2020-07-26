Ashis Nayan Bhattacharya Sells 3,927 Shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Stock

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) VP Ashis Nayan Bhattacharya sold 3,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.52, for a total value of $249,443.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,446 shares in the company, valued at $1,171,689.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Ashis Nayan Bhattacharya also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 8th, Ashis Nayan Bhattacharya sold 1,156 shares of Winnebago Industries stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.35, for a total value of $70,920.60.

WGO stock opened at $61.98 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.94 and a 52-week high of $72.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.98 and a beta of 2.36.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 24th. The construction company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.15. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The business had revenue of $402.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 16th. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is currently 12.79%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WGO. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Winnebago Industries from $40.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Sidoti increased their price target on Winnebago Industries from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Winnebago Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. Citigroup began coverage on Winnebago Industries in a research report on Monday, July 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.86.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aviance Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,514,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Winnebago Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,365,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Winnebago Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,695,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Winnebago Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $285,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Winnebago Industries by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 64,081 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,269,000 after buying an additional 5,945 shares in the last quarter. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in five segments: Winnebago Motorhomes, Winnebago Towables, Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Specialty Vehicles, and Chris-Craft Marine.

