Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc is a self advised Maryland corporation and real estate investment trust organized to pursue opportunities in the lodging industry. Initial assets consist of six hotels comprised of four Embassy Suites and two Radisson properties as well as eight asset management and consulting agreements. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Ashford Hospitality Trust from $2.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. B. Riley lowered Ashford Hospitality Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $2.00 to $1.50 in a research report on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Ashford Hospitality Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $1.10 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ashford Hospitality Trust presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.59.

Shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust stock opened at $4.18 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.02. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a 52 week low of $3.80 and a 52 week high of $34.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.79 million, a P/E ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.87.

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.14). Ashford Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 11.21% and a negative return on equity of 49.24%. As a group, research analysts expect that Ashford Hospitality Trust will post -14.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan purchased a new stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 186.9% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 56,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 36,479 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 166.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 11,877 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 203,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 40,166 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 25.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 225,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 46,180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

About Ashford Hospitality Trust

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing opportunistically in the hospitality industry in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

