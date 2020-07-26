Asbury Automotive Group (ABG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, July 28th. Analysts expect Asbury Automotive Group to post earnings of $2.47 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.13. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 28.33% and a net margin of 2.28%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Asbury Automotive Group to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE ABG opened at $104.58 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Asbury Automotive Group has a 1-year low of $39.36 and a 1-year high of $123.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.62.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ABG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine cut Asbury Automotive Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. TheStreet raised Asbury Automotive Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $68.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.17.

In related news, SVP Jed Milstein sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.31, for a total value of $177,813.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,080,561.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

