Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $35.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arvinas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Sunday, May 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.18.

NASDAQ ARVN opened at $34.07 on Friday. Arvinas has a 12 month low of $15.19 and a 12 month high of $61.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.42 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.46. The company has a current ratio of 8.15, a quick ratio of 8.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.01. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 171.74% and a negative return on equity of 30.74%. The company had revenue of $6.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arvinas will post -2.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 150,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,025,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy M. Shannon bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.88 per share, with a total value of $98,640.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in shares of Arvinas by 88.0% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Arvinas during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arvinas during the second quarter valued at $83,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Arvinas during the first quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new stake in shares of Arvinas during the first quarter valued at $142,000. 82.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arvinas Company Profile

Arvinas, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of women with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

