Artisan Partners Asset Management (APAM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $202.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.29 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 19.61% and a return on equity of 181.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. On average, analysts expect Artisan Partners Asset Management to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NYSE:APAM opened at $33.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 2.03. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a 52 week low of $17.69 and a 52 week high of $38.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.33.
About Artisan Partners Asset Management
Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.
