Artisan Partners Asset Management (APAM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $202.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.29 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 19.61% and a return on equity of 181.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. On average, analysts expect Artisan Partners Asset Management to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:APAM opened at $33.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 2.03. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a 52 week low of $17.69 and a 52 week high of $38.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.33.

APAM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $24.50 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Artisan Partners Asset Management presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.80.

About Artisan Partners Asset Management

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

