Armstrong World Industries (AWI) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 28th. Analysts expect Armstrong World Industries to post earnings of $0.91 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $248.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.69 million. Armstrong World Industries had a positive return on equity of 71.34% and a negative net margin of 4.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Armstrong World Industries to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE AWI opened at $80.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of -67.86, a P/E/G ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.20. Armstrong World Industries has a 12-month low of $62.03 and a 12-month high of $111.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 5th. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.74%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AWI. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Nomura Securities raised their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.95.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

