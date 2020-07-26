Argus Boosts Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Price Target to $125.00

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) had its price objective raised by Argus from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

ABT has been the subject of several other reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Abbott Laboratories from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Cfra raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $105.13.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Shares of ABT opened at $98.95 on Thursday. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $61.61 and a twelve month high of $101.98. The company has a market capitalization of $175.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $92.28 and a 200 day moving average of $87.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.28% and a net margin of 9.89%. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 6,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.80, for a total transaction of $683,031.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,996,291.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 3,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.18, for a total transaction of $347,002.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,767 shares in the company, valued at $4,544,109.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 114,448 shares of company stock valued at $10,724,030. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 9,596 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1,199.2% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,563,878 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $281,226,000 after buying an additional 3,289,573 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 529,600 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $46,001,000 after buying an additional 31,200 shares in the last quarter. Alerus Financial NA boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 8.5% during the first quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 60,465 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,771,000 after buying an additional 4,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Callahan Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 106,753 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $9,760,000 after buying an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. 73.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Read More: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.