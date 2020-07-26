Arch Coal (ARCH) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Arch Coal (NYSE:ARCH) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 28th. Analysts expect Arch Coal to post earnings of ($3.22) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Arch Coal (NYSE:ARCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The energy company reported ($1.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.12) by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $405.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.50 million. Arch Coal had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.91 EPS. On average, analysts expect Arch Coal to post $-5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ARCH opened at $30.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company has a market capitalization of $462.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.65. Arch Coal has a 1 year low of $21.80 and a 1 year high of $92.37.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arch Coal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Arch Coal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Arch Coal from $75.00 to $48.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Arch Coal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Arch Coal from $73.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arch Coal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.29.

In other Arch Coal news, Director Robert B. Hamill bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.59 per share, with a total value of $63,180.00. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

About Arch Coal

Arch Coal, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated nine active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,195 acres of coal land in Virginia; 359,122 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,868 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 268,802 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,527 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 9,840 acres of coal land in Montana; 21,802 acres of coal land in New Mexico; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,146 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as owned or controlled through long-term leases smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

