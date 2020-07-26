AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) Downgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson cut shares of AppFolio from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 4th. TheStreet raised shares of AppFolio from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of AppFolio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. AppFolio has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.50.

AppFolio stock opened at $137.82 on Friday. AppFolio has a fifty-two week low of $81.01 and a fifty-two week high of $180.56. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 142.08 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). AppFolio had a return on equity of 27.61% and a net margin of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $72.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.50 million. As a group, analysts predict that AppFolio will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Janet Kerr sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.85, for a total value of $52,925.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Ida Kathleen Kane sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.25, for a total transaction of $541,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 139,898 shares of company stock worth $20,194,412. Insiders own 41.99% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APPF. Brown Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in AppFolio by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 1,816,553 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $201,547,000 after acquiring an additional 192,099 shares during the period. Diker Management LLC bought a new stake in AppFolio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,378,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in AppFolio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,105,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in AppFolio by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 183,915 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,405,000 after acquiring an additional 40,357 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in AppFolio by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 273,967 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,397,000 after acquiring an additional 37,387 shares during the period. 38.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AppFolio, Inc provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers AppFolio Property Manager, a cloud-based software solution for the real estate market that provides property managers of various sizes and tools and services designed to streamline their property management businesses, such as posting and tracking vacancies, leasing vacant properties, and accounting, as well as facilitating tenant, owner, and vendor communications.

