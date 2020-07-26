Aphria (NYSE:APHA) & Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) Head-To-Head Review

Aphria (NYSE:APHA) and Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Aphria and Canopy Growth’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aphria $179.29 million 8.20 -$12.48 million ($0.11) -46.45 Canopy Growth $297.34 million 19.43 -$993.37 million $1.32 12.48

Aphria has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Canopy Growth. Aphria is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Canopy Growth, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Aphria and Canopy Growth, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aphria 0 1 7 0 2.88 Canopy Growth 3 14 5 0 2.09

Aphria presently has a consensus target price of $8.59, indicating a potential upside of 68.16%. Canopy Growth has a consensus target price of $30.79, indicating a potential upside of 86.93%. Given Canopy Growth’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Canopy Growth is more favorable than Aphria.

Profitability

This table compares Aphria and Canopy Growth’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aphria 5.75% -0.30% -0.21% Canopy Growth -752.54% -20.66% -14.40%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

9.6% of Aphria shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.3% of Canopy Growth shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Aphria has a beta of 2.19, suggesting that its stock price is 119% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Canopy Growth has a beta of 2.58, suggesting that its stock price is 158% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Aphria beats Canopy Growth on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Aphria Company Profile

Aphria Inc. produces and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers sativa, indica, and hybrid medical marijuana products, as well as cannabis oils. It serves patients and health professionals. The company also sells its products online. Aphria Inc. is headquartered in Leamington, Canada.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names. It also offers its products through Tweed Main Street, a single online platform that enables registered patients to purchase medicinal cannabis from various producers across various brands. Canopy Growth Corporation has a clinical research partnership with NEEKA Health Canada to investigate the efficacy of cannabinoids for the treatment of post-concussion neurological diseases in former NHL players; and partnership with Parent Action on Drugs. The company was formerly known as Tweed Marijuana Inc. and changed its name to Canopy Growth Corporation in September 2015. Canopy Growth Corporation is headquartered in Smiths Falls, Canada.

