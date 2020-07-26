Antofagasta’s (ANFGF) Sector Perform Rating Reiterated at Scotiabank

Scotiabank reissued their sector perform rating on shares of Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Friday, July 10th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Antofagasta from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get Antofagasta alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS ANFGF opened at $13.30 on Thursday. Antofagasta has a twelve month low of $7.30 and a twelve month high of $13.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.64.

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company produces copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Antofagasta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antofagasta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.