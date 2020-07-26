Anglo Pacific Group (LON:APF) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Anglo Pacific Group (LON:APF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Anglo Pacific Group from GBX 240 ($2.95) to GBX 220 ($2.71) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Anglo Pacific Group from GBX 200 ($2.46) to GBX 180 ($2.22) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Anglo Pacific Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 202.50 ($2.49).

Get Anglo Pacific Group alerts:

Anglo Pacific Group stock opened at GBX 116.40 ($1.43) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 138 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 146.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.55, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $211.57 million and a P/E ratio of 7.28. Anglo Pacific Group has a one year low of GBX 98.80 ($1.22) and a one year high of GBX 217 ($2.67).

In related news, insider Julian Treger sold 700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 161 ($1.98), for a total transaction of £1,127,000 ($1,386,906.23). Also, insider Jim Rutherford purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 157 ($1.93) per share, with a total value of £39,250 ($48,301.75). Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 28,641 shares of company stock worth $4,514,017 and have sold 1,010,765 shares worth $161,882,400.

Anglo Pacific Group Company Profile

Anglo Pacific Group plc operates as a natural resources royalty company. The company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in securing natural resources royalties by acquisition and through investment in mining and exploration interests in coking and thermal coal, vanadium, gold, uranium, anthracite, nickel-cobalt, chromite, iron ore, copper, and silver.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo Pacific Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo Pacific Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.