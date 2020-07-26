Anglo Pacific Group (LON:APF) PT Lowered to GBX 200

Anglo Pacific Group (LON:APF) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 210 ($2.58) to GBX 200 ($2.46) in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 71.82% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Anglo Pacific Group in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Anglo Pacific Group from GBX 200 ($2.46) to GBX 180 ($2.22) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 202.50 ($2.49).

Shares of APF opened at GBX 116.40 ($1.43) on Friday. Anglo Pacific Group has a 12 month low of GBX 98.80 ($1.22) and a 12 month high of GBX 217 ($2.67). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 138 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 146.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.55. The firm has a market cap of $211.57 million and a PE ratio of 7.28.

In other news, insider Michael Blyth sold 13,100 shares of Anglo Pacific Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 160 ($1.97), for a total transaction of £20,960 ($25,793.75). Also, insider Robert Stan purchased 2,816 shares of Anglo Pacific Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 162 ($1.99) per share, for a total transaction of £4,561.92 ($5,613.98). Over the last three months, insiders acquired 28,641 shares of company stock worth $4,514,017 and sold 1,010,765 shares worth $161,882,400.

Anglo Pacific Group Company Profile

Anglo Pacific Group plc operates as a natural resources royalty company. The company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in securing natural resources royalties by acquisition and through investment in mining and exploration interests in coking and thermal coal, vanadium, gold, uranium, anthracite, nickel-cobalt, chromite, iron ore, copper, and silver.

