Anglo Pacific Group (LON:APF) PT Lowered to GBX 170

Anglo Pacific Group (LON:APF) had its price target reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 180 ($2.22) to GBX 170 ($2.09) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 46.05% from the stock’s current price.

APF has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Anglo Pacific Group from GBX 210 ($2.58) to GBX 200 ($2.46) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Anglo Pacific Group in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 202.50 ($2.49).

Shares of LON:APF opened at GBX 116.40 ($1.43) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $211.57 million and a PE ratio of 7.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 138 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 146.94. Anglo Pacific Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 98.80 ($1.22) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 217 ($2.67). The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.55.

In other Anglo Pacific Group news, insider Kevin Flynn bought 825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 161 ($1.98) per share, for a total transaction of £1,328.25 ($1,634.57). Also, insider Julian Treger sold 270,000 shares of Anglo Pacific Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 158 ($1.94), for a total transaction of £426,600 ($524,981.54). Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 28,641 shares of company stock worth $4,514,017 and sold 1,010,765 shares worth $161,882,400.

Anglo Pacific Group plc operates as a natural resources royalty company. The company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in securing natural resources royalties by acquisition and through investment in mining and exploration interests in coking and thermal coal, vanadium, gold, uranium, anthracite, nickel-cobalt, chromite, iron ore, copper, and silver.

