Analysts Issue Forecasts for OrganiGram Holdings Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:OGI)

OrganiGram Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OGI) – Research analysts at Pi Financial issued their FY2020 EPS estimates for OrganiGram in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 21st. Pi Financial analyst J. Zandberg anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.44) per share for the year. Pi Financial currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Pi Financial also issued estimates for OrganiGram’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

Get OrganiGram alerts:

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $22.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.83 million. OrganiGram had a negative net margin of 142.02% and a negative return on equity of 4.88%. OrganiGram’s revenue was down 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on OGI. BidaskClub downgraded shares of OrganiGram from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of OrganiGram from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of OrganiGram from $5.80 to $5.60 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. AltaCorp Capital downgraded shares of OrganiGram from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of OrganiGram in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.09.

Shares of OGI opened at $1.34 on Friday. OrganiGram has a fifty-two week low of $1.09 and a fifty-two week high of $6.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.94. The company has a market cap of $235.44 million, a P/E ratio of -2.58 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OGI. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of OrganiGram in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in OrganiGram during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in OrganiGram during the 4th quarter worth $182,000. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in OrganiGram during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in OrganiGram by 74.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 12,682 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.36% of the company’s stock.

OrganiGram Company Profile

OrganiGram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells dried cannabis and cannabis oil in Canada. It also offers wholesale shipping of cannabis plant cuttings, dried flowers, blends, pre-rolls, and cannabis oils to retailers and wholesalers. The company also exports its products. It sells its products online, as well as through phone orders.

Recommended Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for OrganiGram Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OrganiGram and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.