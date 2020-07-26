Analysts Issue Forecasts for LiveRamp Holdings’ Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:RAMP)

LiveRamp Holdings (NYSE:RAMP) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for LiveRamp in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 22nd. William Blair analyst A. Klauber anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.40) for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for LiveRamp’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.41) EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of LiveRamp in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of LiveRamp in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LiveRamp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.25.

Shares of NYSE:RAMP opened at $46.01 on Friday. LiveRamp has a 52-week low of $23.44 and a 52-week high of $53.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.28 and a beta of 1.37.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.09. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 32.72% and a negative return on equity of 10.07%. The company had revenue of $105.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. LiveRamp’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.0% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, Director John L. Battelle sold 770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $34,688.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,396 shares in the company, valued at $1,324,289.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in LiveRamp by 63.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in LiveRamp during the first quarter worth $49,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in LiveRamp by 95.6% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in LiveRamp during the fourth quarter worth $94,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in LiveRamp in the first quarter valued at $175,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

LiveRamp Company Profile

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise customer management platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers IdentityLink, an identity platform that connects people, data, and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing that allows consumers to connect with the brands and products they love.

