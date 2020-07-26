Analysts Issue Forecasts for First Majestic Silver Corp.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (TSE:FR)

First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of First Majestic Silver in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 21st. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco expects that the mining company will post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for First Majestic Silver’s FY2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The mining company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$115.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$133.57 million.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on FR. TD Securities downgraded shares of First Majestic Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$16.50 to C$19.50 in a report on Friday. Cormark raised their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th.

First Majestic Silver stock opened at C$17.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion and a P/E ratio of -48.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$13.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$12.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.03. First Majestic Silver has a 1-year low of C$5.30 and a 1-year high of C$18.88.

In related news, Director Douglas John Penrose sold 3,000 shares of First Majestic Silver stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.75, for a total value of C$47,262.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$504,128. Also, Senior Officer Connie Lillico sold 5,000 shares of First Majestic Silver stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.30, for a total transaction of C$71,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 116,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,665,950. Insiders sold a total of 17,000 shares of company stock worth $265,462 in the last quarter.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. It owns and operates six silver producing mines, including the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,867 hectares located in Durango; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 101,772 hectares located in Sonora; La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila; San Martin Silver Mine covering an area of 38,512 hectares located in Jalisco, as well as 1,296 hectares of surface land; La Parrilla Silver Mine covering an area of 69,478 hectares located in Durango; and Del Toro Silver Mine covering an area of 2,159 hectares situated in Zacatecas in Mexico.

