Analysts Issue Forecasts for Centerra Gold Inc.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (TSE:CG)

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Centerra Gold in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 21st. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $18.50 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Centerra Gold’s FY2020 earnings at $1.73 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.23 EPS.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$502.07 million for the quarter.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC upgraded shares of Centerra Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$14.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$16.00 to C$17.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$13.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities cut shares of Centerra Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$15.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Centerra Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Centerra Gold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$16.10.

TSE CG opened at C$16.08 on Friday. Centerra Gold has a twelve month low of C$5.52 and a twelve month high of C$16.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.52, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 4.32. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$14.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$11.44.

In related news, Senior Officer Darren Millman sold 12,500 shares of Centerra Gold stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.93, for a total value of C$186,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$198,658.58. Also, Senior Officer John William Pearson sold 22,210 shares of Centerra Gold stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.00, for a total transaction of C$310,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$227,178. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,611 shares of company stock valued at $612,191.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining and exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; and the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

