Amphenol Co. Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.99 Per Share (NYSE:APH)

Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks raised their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Amphenol in a report released on Wednesday, July 22nd. SunTrust Banks analyst W. Stein now anticipates that the electronics maker will post earnings of $0.99 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.92. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Amphenol’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.06 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.11 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Amphenol from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Amphenol from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital began coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Amphenol from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Amphenol from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.50.

NYSE:APH opened at $104.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.08, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.27. Amphenol has a 1-year low of $63.05 and a 1-year high of $110.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $98.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.09.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.18. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.39% and a net margin of 13.56%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,996,714 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,748,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210,513 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,822,505 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,007,383,000 after acquiring an additional 234,418 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,099,623 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,093,082,000 after acquiring an additional 770,357 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,025,323 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $584,885,000 after acquiring an additional 32,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Amphenol by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,491,648 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $473,112,000 after purchasing an additional 331,959 shares during the period. 94.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.22, for a total transaction of $706,650.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,420. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 325,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.12, for a total value of $34,164,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,024,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 469,082 shares of company stock worth $48,535,741. Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 26.74%.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

