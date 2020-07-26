Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) CFO Sells $55,845.00 in Stock

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) CFO Megan Faust sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $55,845.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,432.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Megan Faust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 18th, Megan Faust sold 4,500 shares of Amkor Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total value of $54,675.00.

On Wednesday, June 3rd, Megan Faust sold 4,500 shares of Amkor Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.07, for a total value of $49,815.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AMKR opened at $12.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 1.72. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.40 and a 52 week high of $15.24.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. Amkor Technology’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AMKR shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Amkor Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.50 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Amkor Technology from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Sidoti upped their price target on shares of Amkor Technology from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine cut Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Amkor Technology from $12.00 to $9.20 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.14.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMKR. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Amkor Technology during the fourth quarter worth $87,000. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in Amkor Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 5,533.9% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 10,648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 10,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology in the 1st quarter worth $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.72% of the company’s stock.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bumps, wafer probes, wafer back-grinds, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

