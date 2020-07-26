Amkor Technology (AMKR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 27th. Analysts expect Amkor Technology to post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Amkor Technology has set its Q2 2020

Amkor Technology has set its Q2 2020 After-Hours guidance at -0.13-0.08 EPS and its Q2 guidance at ($0.13) – $0.08 EPS.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Amkor Technology to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of AMKR opened at $12.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.04 and a 200 day moving average of $10.78. Amkor Technology has a twelve month low of $5.40 and a twelve month high of $15.24.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Amkor Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Amkor Technology in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Amkor Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Amkor Technology from $12.00 to $9.20 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Amkor Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Amkor Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.14.

In other news, EVP Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 7,838 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.85, for a total transaction of $100,718.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,718.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Megan Faust sold 4,500 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $55,845.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,432.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,338 shares of company stock valued at $261,053. 59.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bumps, wafer probes, wafer back-grinds, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

