AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) Cut to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ABC. Morgan Stanley raised AmerisourceBergen from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. AmerisourceBergen presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $102.30.

AmerisourceBergen stock opened at $103.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $21.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $99.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.35. AmerisourceBergen has a 1-year low of $72.06 and a 1-year high of $105.08.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.13. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 48.85% and a net margin of 0.85%. The firm had revenue of $47.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Gina Clark sold 3,099 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total transaction of $277,670.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,604,108.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 19,386 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total value of $1,936,661.40. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 79,104 shares of company stock valued at $7,807,782. 28.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the first quarter worth approximately $1,620,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 64,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,483,000 after buying an additional 25,348 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 5.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 311,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,405,000 after acquiring an additional 16,899 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 6.4% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 28,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 164,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,566,000 after purchasing an additional 22,142 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

