American Campus Communities, Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.47 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:ACC)

American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) – Piper Sandler reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for American Campus Communities in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.50.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $177.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.57 million. American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 3.66% and a net margin of 12.24%. The business’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on American Campus Communities from $51.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on American Campus Communities from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on American Campus Communities from $52.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Campus Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.71.

ACC stock opened at $34.38 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 42.98 and a beta of 1.05. American Campus Communities has a 1-year low of $20.13 and a 1-year high of $50.94.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACC. Resolution Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities in the second quarter valued at about $178,753,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 54.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,547,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597,828 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,412,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 544.5% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,551,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 117.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,854,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,073 shares during the last quarter. 93.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

