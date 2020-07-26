Ambu A/S (OTCMKTS:AMBBY) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Shares of Ambu A/S (OTCMKTS:AMBBY) fell 4.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $34.29 and last traded at $34.29, 180 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 82% from the average session volume of 985 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.83.

A number of research firms have commented on AMBBY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ambu A/S from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Ambu A/S in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Danske upgraded shares of Ambu A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th.

Get Ambu A/S alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.97.

Ambu A/S provides healthcare solutions in the fields of visualization, anesthesia, and patient monitoring and diagnostics in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company offers anesthesia products, including face masks, resuscitators, and breathing bags; airway management products, such as bronchoscopes, video laryngoscopes, double lumen tubes with integrated camera, endobronchial blockers, laryngeal masks, and resuscitators; and flexible endoscopes comprising bronchoscopes and rhinolaryngoscopes.

Further Reading: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Ambu A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambu A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.