Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,750.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,450.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and forty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,885.91.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,008.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,500.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.76, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2,814.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,274.86. Amazon.com has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $3,344.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 21.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total transaction of $5,124,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,820,248.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 27 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2,806.80 per share, with a total value of $75,783.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 707 shares in the company, valued at $1,984,407.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legacy Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 87.0% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,997 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,894,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 68,348 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $133,260,000 after purchasing an additional 4,521 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,673,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RDA Financial Network raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 877 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

