Amalgamated Bank (AMAL) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, July 28th. Analysts expect Amalgamated Bank to post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $53.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.94 million. On average, analysts expect Amalgamated Bank to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Amalgamated Bank stock opened at $11.17 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.09. The stock has a market cap of $354.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 0.88. Amalgamated Bank has a 12 month low of $7.90 and a 12 month high of $20.00.

Several research firms have commented on AMAL. BidaskClub cut Amalgamated Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Amalgamated Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Raymond James dropped their target price on Amalgamated Bank from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Amalgamated Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Amalgamated Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.25.

Amalgamated Bank Company Profile

Amalgamated Bank, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial bank and a chartered trust company in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings and money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

